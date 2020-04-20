Marist Students Will Receive Refunds For 2020 Spring Semester

College students studying at Marist's Poughkeepsie campus will receive a refund.

In an email sent to students this weekend, Marist outlined how much each student would receive in prorated refunds due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the college, students were directed to leave campus at the conclusion of spring break on March 23. Marist will be reimbursing those students for unused housing, meal plans and other fees.

The college will return 46.2 percent of housing charges and 46.2 percent of student activities and health service fees for the 52 days of school that has now transitioned to online learning. The fees total approximately $140. In addition, students on the dining plan will also receive $1,437 in refunds for unused meals.

Students will have the opportunity to decide if their refund is either credited towards next semester or sent back to them directly. For those who study abroad or at Marist's Manhattan campus, the college will send separate instructions in an email on how to calculate the amount they will receive back from the college.

