4 Places to Celebrate the Magic of Maple Syrup Making in the Hudson Valley

It’s that time of the year again. Time to get the sap out of the trees and on to your pancakes and waffles. March is a big month for maple syrup, and maple syrup is big here in the Hudson Valley. There are even several places where you can go to watch the magic of the maple syrup happen.

This month, Soukup Farms on 271 Halls Corners Road in Dover Plains is hosting Maple Syrup Weekends on Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21 and Saturday and Sunday March 27 and 28, from 9AM - 4PM. Maple Weekends will follow social distance rules for your safety.

The weekends include self-guided maple tours, grab and go product samples, a limited breakfast takeout menu, sugar on snow, syrup making, and you’ll be able to preorder maple syrup products. Plus the farm store will be open and fully stocked. Soukup Farms is asking that all customers wear face masks while on the farm, and to please stay home if you do not feel well or have a fever.

There will also be a Sap Happy Maple Weekend March 26 - 29 at Bowdoin Park on Sheafe Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The weekend includes a Pancakes in the Park Drive-Thru for seniors, hands-on maple education classes, a story walk near the Sugar Shack and Bowdoin Park Maple Syrup will be available for only $10 a bottle.

There are maple syrup tours no matter where you are in the Hudson Valley. If you’re in the Orange County area, the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum is also offering maple tours, and in Ulster County, Maple Ridge on Hellbrook Lane in Ulster Park is offering Drive-Thru Maple Sapping.