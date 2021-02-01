Learn How to Tap Maple Syrup

One of the many great things about the Hudson valley is that we have lots of great maple syrup. In fact, I can’t remember the last time I had anything but local maple syrup in my house. It’s readily available all year, it’s local and it’s delicious. Did you ever wonder what goes into tapping and making maple syrup?

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum on Muser Drive in Cornwall is giving you the chance to learn all about local maple syrup on Saturday, Feb. 20, with tours starting at 11AM.. As winter ends, it’s maple sugaring time, and you will learn how to identify and tap sugar maple trees, discover sugaring techniques used by Native Americans, pioneers and modern-day farmers and see an evaporator in action.

The Sugar Bush Tours will be at 11AM, 1PM, and 3PM. This is a one mile moderate hike through field and forest to the Sugar Bush Shack. The Maple Lane Tours will be at 12PM and 3PM. This is the perfect tour for little legs, a short walk from the front pavilion to the Maple Lane Sugar Shack after a tour of the sugar maple stand.

Maple syrup from Justus Asthalter Maple Syrup, Inc. in Parksville, New York will be sold exclusively online to be picked up at your tour. Maple syrup purchases are for tour attendees only, and only available to those attending Maple Sugar Tours. Because of covid, maple syrup will not be sold in person this year.

Masks and social distancing are required at all times, and groups will be limited. Be sure to dress warmly and wear appropriate footwear for snowy/muddy/cold conditions. Pre-registration is required for the Maple Sugar Tours. For more information and to pre-register, check out the HHNM facebook event page or their website.