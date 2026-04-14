A Hyde Park man is facing some serious charges after police say he

Daniel Smith/Dutchess county DA Daniel Smith/Dutchess county DA loading...

Daniel Smith, 40, has been charged in two Indictments out of Dutchess County and was arraigned in County Court Monday.

Smith is facing 15 charges:

4 counts of Felony Predatory Sexual Assault;

4 counts of First-Degree Felony Rape;

2 counts of Felony Third-Degree Aggravated Sexual Abuse;

1 count of First-Degree Felony Sexual Abuse;

2 counts of Misdemeanor Third-Degree Assault;

1 count of Misdemeanor Criminal Obstruction of Breathing;

and 1 count of Misdemeanor Fourth-Degree Tampering with a Witness.

Smith was also previously arraigned March 27, 2026, on an Indictment charging him with Second-Degree Felony Assault and arrested on First-Degree Rape charges in Dutchess County on March 16.

The District Attorney said charges like these are among the most serious his office prosecutes and praised the courage of the victim.

“Today’s arraignment lays out deeply troubling allegations of repeated sexual violence, including multiple counts of Predatory Sexual Assault and Rape in the First Degree. The charges in the indictment further allege conduct that reflects not only the severity of the abuse, but efforts to exert control, silence the victim, and evade accountability," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "These cases are among the most serious we prosecute, and they require a careful, victim-centered approach that recognizes both the trauma involved and the courage it takes to come forward. Our Office remains steadfast in its commitment to seeking justice, ensuring that the victim is supported and protected while we pursue this case with the full weight of the law.”

The 15 charges stem from incidents that reportedly took place on several March 2026 dates in Hyde Park and one incident on March 24 in Poughkeepsie.

On March 27, Smith’s bail was set at $500,000 cash, $1 million partially secured bond and $1.5 million unsecured bond. Bail was again set Monday at $500,000 cash, $1 million partially secured bond and $1.5 million unsecured bond. He returns to court for both matters at the end of the month.