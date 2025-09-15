How to Unleash Your Inner Bob Ross in Dutchess County

If you've always dreamed of painting "happy little trees", the Dutchess County Parks Department may have just the opportunity you've been waiting for.

As the leaves begin to turn and crisp autumn air rolls into the Hudson Valley, Dutchess County Parks is inviting local adults to tap into their creative side with the return of the popular Park Palette painting workshops.

Designed to combine the beauty of nature with the joy of painting, these step-by-step art classes will be held this fall at Bowdoin Park’s Pavilion 5. Each 90-minute session offers participants the chance to create a nature-themed masterpiece with no experience needed. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just looking to try something new, this workshop is all about slowing down, soaking in the scenery, and walking away with a piece of art you made yourself.

The Park Palette Art Series for Adults runs from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30, Wednesday, October 15 and Thursday, November 6.

Each session costs $12, and that includes all supplies. Space is limited to 12 participants per session, so early registration is encouraged. Online registration opens Tuesday, September 23 at 9 am.

Parks Director Brian Coons says that the county is excited to welcome budding artists back to Bowdoin Park. He says the department's naturalist team "works hard to put together thoughtful programs that inspire people of all ages.”

In addition to painting, the Parks Department continues to offer a range of nature-focused activities, including group archery, junior survival classes, scout programs, and school field trips. To learn more or reserve a spot, call the Parks Office at (845) 298-4602 or visit the park department's website.

