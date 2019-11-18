A man who spent time in prison for dealing heroin wanted to avoid a drug test so bad he figured his own way out of it. And now it looks like his method of avoidance has landed him in even more trouble.

The incident actually happened June 5, but the case was just unsealed Monday, according to the NY Post. The complaint says that the man was due in Manhattan court in forty nine minutes to submit a urine test, but decided he'd call in a bomb threat instead.

The Post says he had been reporting for supervised release after serving a couple years behind bars for possession of heroin with intent to distribute. That particular day he just didn't feel like reporting to the the Patrick Moynihan building, and called in the bomb threat at around 2:40 p.m.

The court didn't budge though, and the would be bomber had to report anyway. A complaint says that the man failed the urinalysis. The Post says he was later arrested in August for the bomb threat, though didn't specify why it took two months to arrest him.

