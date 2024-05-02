Hudson Valley Man Dies After Hitting Tree Off New York State Route

A local man died Sunday afternoon after going off a main road and striking a tree, says authorities. Police said they were in pursuit of the vehicle, which was traveling on a state route. when it suddenly exited the road.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to State Police.

over 11,000 people in New York were seriously injured in traffic collisions, using recent data from the Traffic Safety Statistical Repository maintained by the New York Department of Motor Vehicles.

Putnam County Man Dies in Motor Vehicle Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers attempted to stop a 2019 Nissan Altima on Route 100 in the town of Somers. State Police said they initiated the stop Sunday afternoon, as the driver had failed to maintain a lane.

The driver failed to comply, according to State Police, and was pursued for a short distance before the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The driver has been identified as 66-year-old Mark P. Frey of Brewster, according to New York State police.

Truck Driver Trapt on I-684

Back in early February, the Bedford Hills Fire Department said that crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries on Interstate 684, that had trapped a driver in a tractor-trailer approximately 12 feet off of the ground.

Bedford Hills Fire said that the tractor-trailer in the median, which had rolled over in a "jackknife" position, which had the cab approximately 20 feet off the ground.

Due to the position of the cab, the driver was unable to get out of the vehicle. Crews helped stabilize the vehicle, using Paratech struts to stabilize the cab.

A ground ladder was used to reach the driver and bring him to the ground to be evaluated by EMS. Due to the accident, the truck's saddle tank was also ruptured. as a Westchester unit was called to the scene to pump off additional fuel from the truck.

The scene was then turned over to NYSP so the roadway could re-open for the rush hour commute.