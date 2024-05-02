What Do You Think of New Age Restriction at Target Stores?

Customers under 18 are no longer allowed to shop at Target stores without parental supervision.

A surprise announcement was made last year involving Target stores and an age restriction that was being put in place that would no longer allow anyone under 18 in the store to shop without a parent or guardian.

Target Corporation is an American retail corporation that operates a chain of discount department stores, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is the seventh-largest retailer in the United States and a component of the S&P 500 Index.

The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States.

We just reported earlier this month on the unexpected early opening of the new Danbury, CT Target, which opened its doors to the surprise of many at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, days ahead of its planned grand opening date. Target is one of the most popular stores in and around the Hudson Valley for area shoppers.

I must say when I heard the news back in December that a New York Target store in the Bronx put age restrictions in place, I was shocked! I mean how would Target enforce these age restrictions? Are they checking ID's at the door?

I remember as a young teenager, me and my friends would love to take a trip to the mall for shopping, and looking for chicks. (Hey, that's what we did as teenagers. LOL). Although malls have been seriously declining in popularity over the years (the iconic Galleria Mall in White Plains closed its doors in 2023 after 40-plus years) I couldn't imagine being a teenager nowadays, and not being able to go to the area Target store unless my mom was with me. Doh!

Incidents at Target Stores in the Hudson Valley

You wonder if theft and crazy chaos brought on by wild teenagers may have to do with the new age restrictions. There's been no shortage of stories of brawls breaking out at malls in recent years. Whether it's the violent fight that broke out at the Poughkeepsie Galleria in 2017 that went viral or the fight that led to stabbings at the Poughkeepsie Galleria in 2022, things have definitely gotten crazy over the years.

In particular, an incident at the Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria just this past February reportedly involved teens entering the store and beating a 17-year-old unconscious, causing panic throughout the store.

Perhaps the violent incidents at Target stores and malls in general is a reason for the new "Over 18" rules that Target has put in place. I'm not really sure if the new policy will work for Target though, as there are many reports out there of customers slamming the popular chain for "Treating customers like criminals," even threatening to boycott the store due to the new age restrictions.

What are your thoughts on this? Will they really be able to enforce the policy? Personally, I think not.

