“The Voice of Foreigner” Lou Gramm Set to Rock Palace Albany

Singer and founding member of Foreigner will perform in Albany, NY this fall.

Lou Gramm was co-founder and lead vocalist of the rock band Foreigner from 1976 to 1990 and again from 1992 to 2003, during which time the band had numerous successful albums and singles. In 2024, Gramm was selected as an inductee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Foreigner.

Fformed in NYC back in 1976 and has had one of the most successful careers in classic rock. Their self-titled debut album Foreigner was released in 1977 and would be the first of four straight albums to be certified 5 times platinum in the US, reaching the Top 10 with songs "Feels Like the First Time" and "Cold As Ice". Double Vision followed in 1978 with "Hot Blooded" and the title track released s hit singles. 1979's Head Games saw the title cut and "Dirty White Boy" hit the charts and then the album 4 which would hit number 1 in the US and spend 10 weeks at the top with singles "Urgent", "Waiting for a Girl Like You", and "Juke Box Hero". Agent Provocateur released in 1984 would feature the band's biggest hit single "I Want to Know What Love Is".

Foreigner continued to rock on through the late 80s and 90s and continues to today with the revamped lineup. Lou Gramm has had a successful solo career outside of Foreigner. Gramm released his first solo album, Ready or Not, in 1987 to critical acclaim. The single "Midnight Blue" reached the top five. Also in 1987, Gramm contributed the song "Lost in the Shadows" to the soundtrack for the film The Lost Boys.

A second solo effort, Long Hard Look released in 1989 included the top ten hit "Just Between You and Me".

Lou Gramm One Last Look Tour at The Palace in Albany

SLP Concerts Presents Lou Gramm on his One Last Look Tour at The Palace Theatre in Albany on October 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10am through Ticketmaster, Palacealbany.org and slpconcerts.net, get more info here. Gramm announced that he would be retiring from performing at the end of 2024, as reported in March by Ultimate Classic Rock.



