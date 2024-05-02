Ideas for a Great Date Night in the Hudson Valley
Do you live in the Hudson Valley and need help planning a date? We got you covered.
It's easy to make a simple activity romantic in the Hudson Valley. Just look at the views! But, if you need a little bit more direction, we have a couple of easy ideas for you.
Things to Do in the Hudson Valley
If you're the adventurous type, and your date is too, exploring the natural landscape of the area is an easy date idea. Depending on how into laborious explorations you and your date are, there are hiking and trail options for each level.
The Walkway Over the Hudson is an easy and fairly obvious choice. The views are to die for and if the weather is right, you catch a nice breeze along the way. With vendors selling coffee, kettle corn, and more on both sides, this is a cheap, relaxing, and romantic option.
If you're looking for a hike that's a little more original, there are a ton of hidden gem hikes where you can spot some abandoned ruins along the way. Travel down to Cold Spring and you'll find one of my favorite hikes, Bull Hill. Along this hike, you'll see the Cornish Estate ruins which are fun to explore.
Find more files with spooky abandoned ruins here: 6 Hudson Valley Hikes with Abandoned Ruins
Less Active Date Ideas in the Hudson Valley
If this is a first date, you might not want to sweat quite as much as a hike might make you. In that case, a scenic brewery afternoon might be more your speed. The Hudson Valley is chock-full of 'em.
From Equilibrium Brewery with other BBQ specials to snack on to the rooftop of Zeus Brewing, these are easy crowd-pleasing dates.
You can find more breweries with delicious snackage here: 6 Hudson Valley Breweries that Easily Have the Best Food
Orrrrrrr, if none of those sound very interesting to you, why not pick a town and explore? Below are 4 already planned out date ideas that include dinner, drinks and something to do in different areas of the Hudson Valley.
