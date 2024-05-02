New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Over 3X BAC Limit

Police say a New York state woman, who already had a revoked driver's license, was busted again Saturday afternoon. According to offcials, the woman was operating a motor vehicle at over three times the BAC limit. Police also said the same suspect has already had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years.

Alcohol's Effect on the Body

Lehigh Valley Live posted results using information from the the Prevention & Treatment Resource Press. One example they used, was if a 160 pound man were to register a BAC of 0.30, then they would have had to have consumed 11 drinks in one hour.

According to the McDonald Center at the University of Notre Dame, a BAC of 0.250 to 0.399% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and loss of consciousness. A BAC of 0.40% or higher could lead to onset of coma, or even possible death due to respiratory arrest.

New York State Woman Gets Another DWI, Says State Police

The New York State Police said in a press release that they received a complaint that a vehicle was operating erratically in the area of Route 43 in Sand Lake Saturday afternoon.

State Police said they located the vehicle matching the caller’s description stopped in a nearby parking lot. The driver was in the running vehicle and identified as a 43-year-old woman from West Sand Lake, NY.

The woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and transported for processing.

State Police said the suspect recorded a 0.26% BAC, which is over three times New York's BAC limit of 0.08%.

A further investigation discovered that the same suspect had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years, as well as a revoked driver’s license. The suspect was issued tickets, and is due back in court May 13. She was released to a sober third party.

