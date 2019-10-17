Man Displayed Sexual Material Outside County Courthouse, Police

The man had a billboard on top of his car that displayed large photos of a topless woman with no bra on and both breasts exposed.

Putnam County Sheriff reports that on October 15, at approximately 9:46 a.m., Deputies were dispatched to the Putnam County Court House, located at 20 County Center in the Town of Carmel, for a report of a billboard, on top of a vehicle, which was displaying pictures of a topless woman.

Upon his arrival, Deputy Boscia did observe a white Dodge SUV, with a billboard attached to it, displaying, among other things, three large photos of a woman with no shirt, no bra, and both breasts entirely exposed.

The vehicle’s owner, a 66-year-old man of Hopewell Junction, who admitted putting the billboard up, arrived at the courthouse and was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with one count of Public Display of Offensive Sexual Material. The man was processed at the Sheriff’s Office and released on his own recognizance with an appearance ticket ordering him to appear in the Town of Carmel Court at a later date.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO