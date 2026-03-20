John Fogerty and Steve Winwood are bringing 'The Legacy Tour' to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on September 13th! We’re giving away a FREE pair of tickets, so read below to find out how you can win!

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John Fogerty, best known as the voice and songwriter behind Creedence Clearwater Revival, helped define the sound of American rock with classics like “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Proud Mary.” His signature swamp rock style, gritty vocals, and storytelling have made him one of the most influential figures in rock history. As a solo artist, Fogerty has continued to deliver powerful performances and keep his iconic catalog alive for generations of fans.

Joining him is Steve Winwood, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee whose career spans decades and genres. From his early days with Traffic and Blind Faith to his solo success with hits like “Higher Love” and “Roll With It,” Winwood’s soulful voice and masterful musicianship have earned him widespread acclaim. Together, John Fogerty and Steve Winwood promise a night filled with legendary songs, unforgettable performances, and pure classic rock magic.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and through the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair for FREE!