Triumph is bringing their 'Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded' tour to Jones Beach Theater on June 5th! We’re giving away a FREE pair of tickets, so read below to find out how you can win!

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Formed in Canada in the 1970s, Triumph became one of the defining rock bands of their era, known for their powerful blend of hard rock, progressive elements, and arena-sized sound. With hits like “Lay It on the Line,” “Magic Power,” and “Fight the Good Fight,” the band built a loyal fanbase through their musicianship, soaring vocals, and electrifying live shows.

Throughout their career, Triumph earned international acclaim, multi-platinum albums, and a reputation as one of the most dynamic live acts in rock. Their concerts became known for impressive production, including elaborate lighting and sound, helping to set the standard for arena rock performances. Decades later, their music continues to resonate with fans, making this show at Jones Beach a must-see event for classic rock lovers.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and through the Jones Beach Theater official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair for FREE!