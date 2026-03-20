If your stress level has been doing backflips lately with the current state of the world, there’s a new option in the Hudson Valley designed to bring it back down to earth.

Crystal Connection, which was already known for its massive selection of crystals, gemstones, jewelry, and spiritual tools, has officially expanded!

Housed inside a beautifully restored 1890s church, the space has become something of a hidden gem (pun fully intended) for locals looking to unwind, explore holistic wellness, or just browse some seriously cool finds.

Now, they’re taking things to the next level.

Ribbon Cutting for Crystal Connection's Wellness Center

The newly expanded wellness center officially opens with a ribbon-cutting celebration on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 11- 5 at 116-118 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro.

The event includes: an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, a drum blessing by Bashiri Johnson, guided tours of both building, meet-and-greets with practitioners, booking specials, and light refreshments.

And yes, I’ll be there too! So come say hi at the WPDH table.

Crystal Connection New York/Google Street View Crystal Connection New York/Google Street View loading...

What’s Inside the New Wellness Center?

This isn’t your average spa setup. The expansion brings in a full lineup of non-invasive therapies aimed at stress reduction, recovery, and overall well-being.

Here’s just a taste of what’s now available:

Cryotherapy chamber

Red light therapy

PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) sessions

Infrared sauna

Therapeutic massage

Acupuncture

Reiki energy healing

Ionic foot baths

Crystal light bed

Himalayan salt cave with halotherapy

There are also more advanced offerings like an EE System room, BrainTap relaxation technology with biofeedback, and Rife frequency sessions.

Beyond the treatments, the center will also offers a curated selection of herbal tinctures, wellness products, and self-care tools.

Whether you’re wellness-curious or fully immersed in the holistic lifestyle, this expansion is clearly aiming to create a full-body, mind-and-mood reset experience.