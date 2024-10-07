Police in New York state say a man is facing multiple charges, including 3rd degree unlawful fleeing from a police officer, after he lead officials on a high speed chase on a motorcycle. Not only do authorities say the suspect ran multiple red lights during the pursuit, but the suspect also allegedly had an actual dog on his lap the entire time he fled.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office reports that they attempted to stop a motorcycle that was spotted traveling without a license plate Saturday night. WIVB reports that the suspect allegedly failed to comply, leading police on a chase that eventually took them on State Route 17.

Police say the chase ended when the suspect's motorcycle had a mechanical failure and broke down on the side of the road. However, when deputies approached the motorcycle, they reported that the suspect was carrying an "unsecured small-to-medium-sized" dog on his lap.

Police arrested the 29-year-old Binghamton man, who also admitted to officials that he had methamphetamine on him at the time, according to WIVB.

Police say in addition to the narcotics and fleeing charges, the suspect was also charged with carrying and animal in a cruel manner. New York State's Agriculture and Markets Law defines the charge as "a person who carries or causes to be carried in or upon any vessel or vehicle or otherwise, any animal in a cruel or inhuman manner, or so as to produce torture".

WIVB reports that deputies were able to safely secure the dog.

