Police say that they conducted an investigation over a report of a local man who allegedly attacked a victim with a piece of cookware. The alleged attack stems from a dispute Sunday, as police say that the suspect and victim got into a dispute. The suspect is now facing felony assault charges, says a report.

New York State Police Say Sullivan County Man Attacked Victim With Cooking Pan

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 30, troopers from Wurtsboro arrested a 45-year-old Bloomingburg man. The suspect was charged with felony 2nd degree assault (with intent to cause Serious physical injury), and 4th degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Troopers say that the investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in a physical dispute at a residence on Aspen Drive in the town of Mamakating. The suspect is accused of striking a 45-year-old victim on the head with a cooking pan, causing injury.

The victim was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown with non-life-threatening injuries, says state officials.

Police have not indicated how the altercation first arose, as of now.

New York State Police say that the suspect was arraigned at the Town of Mamakating Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail with bail set, pending a future court hearing on April 3.