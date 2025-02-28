Police say they arrested a 49-year-old man from New York state February 13, and have charged him with 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 2nd degree strangulation, as well as other offenses stemming from a domestic disturbance.

New York State Police Say Man Set Fire, Hit Vehicles During Domestic Dispute

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 13, at about 6:30 AM, Herkimer County 911 received a call reporting a domestic dispute at a residence in the town of Warren, New York. According to police reports, the suspect from Mohawk set fire to the bedroom floor before entering his vehicle and ramming multiple cars in the driveway.

Upon arrival, troopers said they took the suspect into custody and interviewed witnesses.

New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed he had allegedly assaulted and choked a female victim during an altercation.

An elderly witness told officials that they attempted to intervene and sustained physical injuries. During the incident, troopers say that the suspect ignited a section of the house, but people inside the household were able to extinguish the flames before police arrived.

The man then went outside and used his truck to ram two other vehicles, causing significant damage, according to the press release.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation before being returned to the barracks for processing. The suspect was arraigned in town court where he was remanded to the Herkimer County Jail on $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond.