New York State Woman Arrested After Alleged Baseball Bat Attack

New York State Police say that they arrested a woman after an alleged altercation Sunday afternoon. Officials say that the suspect went after a vehicle that has pulled up to her residence with a baseball bat. The suspect allegedly caused damage to the vehicle, and made threatening remarks to passengers inside.

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 24, troopers arrested a 28-year-old woman from Keeseville, New York. Police say the suspect has been charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of second-degree assault.

The press release reports that the incident occurred Sunday afternoon, when troopers responded to Stewarts regarding an altercation at a residence in the town of AuSable.

An investigation revealed that the suspect became irate when people arrived at the residence. Troopers say that the woman exited the home with a baseball bat and approached a gray 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, striking the vehicle's hood multiple times, and causing damage.

The suspect is accused of wielding the baseball bat and shattering the passenger side window of the vehicle, while the individuals were sitting inside the car, according to police. The woman from New York state is also accused of making threatening remarks, according to law enforcement.

There was no indication from police how the suspect knew the victims in the vehicle, or how the altercation escalated.

Troopers say that the suspect then returned to the residence, retrieved a long gun—which was later determined to be a BB gun—and began shooting at the vehicle while the occupants were still inside. The victims managed to drive away from the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested, and then later arraigned in town court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail, according to New York State Police.