New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Person Over Head With Guitar
Police say a man in New York state was arrested and has been charged with 2nd degree assault. The alleged incident took place early Monday morning, as WNYT reports that offcials were called to the scene. According to reports, the suspect is accused of hitting another person with a musical instrument.
WNYT reports that a 34-year-old Clifton Park man (CBS reported the suspect's age as 24) was arrested early Monday, around 1 AM. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports that the suspect hit another person over the head with a guitar, and has been charged with felony second degree assault.
There is no word from officials, as of yet, how the altercation began.
CBS reports that the victim of the alleged guitar attack was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of a laceration to their head. The suspect was released on an appearance ticket pending further proceedings in town court, according to CBS.
