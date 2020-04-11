Lowe’s to Give All Hudson Valley Employees Raises

Lowe's has been deemed an essential business and remains open in the Hudson Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lots of businesses in the Hudson Valley that have remained open have realized the difficulties that are affecting their employees. Lowe's is the latest business to realize how important the work their employees are doing is. To highlight that, Lowe's announced that they will be giving all their employees nationwide a raise.

According to a press release, Lowe's Companies, Inc. announced a temporary $2 an hour pay increase for all full-time, part-time, and seasonal hourly workers. This applies to all Lowe's stores in the U.S. and Canada for the month of April. It will also apply to employees at Lowe's contact centers and supply chain locations.

In addition to the raise for employees, Lowe's also announced they will be closing all locations at 7 p.m. Lowe's has locations across the Hudson Valley including Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Middletown.

