Longtime New Paltz Store Closes Doors For Good

The popular Kon-Tiki Trading Co. in New Paltz has closed their doors for the last time after a 29 year run in business.

Hudson Valley One reports the longtime area staple was first opened in 1990 by owners Virginia and Oscar Montesa. Opening the shop was a way for their son Ludwig to have an opportunity to interact with the local community. Sadly he passed away after an epileptic seizure in 2013.

Originally from the Phillippines, Virginia and Oscar left for their homeland shortly after his passing and have only returned occasionally since. The business was left in the hands of longtime employee Allyson Ferrara who has kept things humming along.

A statement from the Montesa family regarding the business was released through Hudson Valley One.

The Montesa family would like to express their gratitude for Kon-Tiki’s 29 years of business. Thank you for the patronage, but moreover, thank you for the chats, the customers who became friends, the employees who became family, and the community who gave love and support when Ludwig passed away. New Paltz will be in our hearts forever.

Ludwig Montesa grew to be a cherished member of the community and is missed. He is remembered yearly via Ludwig Day which just took place at establishments throughout New Paltz.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO