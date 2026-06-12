Popular Brewery in Hudson Valley Goes On the Market

A well-known Hudson Valley brewery is getting out of the business.

The craft beer business has been going through a major transition over the last few years, and the Hudson Valley hasn't been immune. Several breweries across the region have either closed their doors, changed ownership, or put their properties up for sale.

The challenges facing breweries aren't unique to New York. Nationwide, beer consumption has been declining as younger consumers drink less alcohol overall and increasingly choose alternatives like hard seltzers, canned cocktails, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Rising ingredient costs, higher labor expenses and increased competition have also put pressure on many independent breweries.

Now, one of the Hudson Valley's best-known brewery brands appears to be looking for its next chapter.

Canva Canva

Orange and Ulster County Breweries Listed for Sale

After shuttering its New Paltz location earlier this year, Clemson Bros. Brewery has now officially listed both its Middletown and New Paltz properties for sale.

The larger of the two offerings is the brewery's flagship location at 22 Cottage Street in Middletown. According to a commercial real estate listing, the property is being marketed as part of a mixed-use portfolio with an asking price of $2.575 million for the brewery property itself, or $5.375 million when combined with the adjacent industrial property at 14-20 Cottage Street.

Marketing materials describe the brewery as a fully operational business housed in a renovated 19th-century building featuring a taproom, restaurant, banquet facilities, a 7,500-square-foot beer garden, four residential apartments and office space. The listing notes that event bookings are already secured into 2026.

The property also includes "The Zone," Clemson's entertainment space that features axe throwing and cornhole leagues.

Google Maps Google Maps

New Paltz Location Also on the Market

The company's New Paltz property at 3 Main Street is also being offered for sale for $2.995 million. The highly visible building sits at the entrance to the village and was previously home to the Gilded Otter before becoming Clemson Bros.' New Paltz location.

The New Paltz brewery location had previously closed, but the real estate listing highlights the property's riverfront patio, mountain views, 72 private parking spaces and potential redevelopment opportunities.

Google Maps Google Maps

Brewery Remains Open in Middletown

While currently listed for sale, Clemson Bros. continues to operate in Middletown.

The brewery's website still lists regular operating hours and upcoming events, and the company has continued promoting future entertainment offerings. According to Clemson Bros.' social media accounts, a comedy event is scheduled for later this month.