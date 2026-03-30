Iconic Hudson Valley Business Moving, Downsizing After 64 Years

A staple in the Hudson Valley has announced that it will say farewell to its generations-old location as it begins a new chapter.

The news has recently been filled with stories about local businesses being either put on the market or closing their doors forever. That's why it's refreshing to hear about a long-time Hudson Valley that isn't ending, just slowing down a little bit.

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Iconic New Paltz, NY Business

If you’ve ever spent time wandering Main Street in New Paltz, chances are you’ve stepped inside Manny’s Art Supplies at least once. Since opening in 1962, the shop has been part art supply store, part curiosity shop, and part unofficial community living room. Students, artists and longtime locals have browsed everything from sketch pads to penny candy, gag gifts and used textbooks, often sticking around just to soak in the atmosphere. Founder Manny Lipton became almost as well known as the merchandise, filling the walls with his famous “Mannyisms” while holding court with customers. Together, Manny and his wife, Frieda, created a business that became closely tied to New Paltz’s creative identity.

After Frieda’s death in 1999 and Manny’s passing in 2003, the business stayed in the family when their daughter Marilyn and her husband Tom took over operations. Over time the store evolved, expanding its selection of art supplies and stationery while keeping its nostalgic feel for SUNY New Paltz students and alumni. In 2022, the keys were handed over to Amanda and Zack DelFavero. Now, four years later, they've announced a major change to Manny's.

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Big Changes for New Paltz Landmark

On Friday morning, Amanda and Zack posted a message to social media explaining that the store at 83 Main Street would be closing.

After a decade of working at Manny’s right alongside Manny’s daughter, and another 4 years taking over this business and pouring our hearts, souls and resources into this building—it’s time for us to say goodbye to 83 Main Street.

The couple say that Manny's has always meant more to them than just a job. They describe themselves as caretakers of the building and its history. While the decision was not an easy one, they say recent personal and outside pressures made it clear that a fresh start was needed.

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Next Chapter for Manny's in New Paltz

The good news is that Manny’s won’t be leaving New Paltz. Instead, the shop will relocate just a few storefronts down the road to 77 Main Street. The team says the new space will allow them to keep the inventory customers know and love while also giving the business room to grow.

The new location for Manny's is being vacated by Rock Candy Vintage. The shop, which has been in operation for eight years, is shutting down its physical location because (in true New Paltz fashion) its owner, Candy, says she's "old AF" and is ready to take things easier. The business will now be run solely online.

Manny's Art Supplies in New Paltz, NY Marilyn and Tom are passing the torch at Manny's Art Supplies in New Paltz, NY to the next two people dedicated to supplying HudsonValley Artists with all their needs. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn