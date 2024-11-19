Popular Hudson Valley Italian Restaurant Addresses Closing Rumors

Longobardi Restaurant has been in business for over 40 years.

We are lucky to have quite a few great Italian restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley, some which have been around for as long as we can remember. We learned recently that one of the most popular Italian restaurants in the area was on the market.

Family owned and operated since 1982, Longobardi Restaurant has been a mainstay on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls, NY located in the Imperial Plaza Shopping Center. I have been to Longobardis on numerous occasions since I was a young kid and the chicken parm was always a personal favorite. They are also known for great pizza. And "biggest pizza slice in the Hudson Valley" according to some.

A slice of pizza from Longobardi's next to a 20 oz soda for scale. Photo credit. A. Boris loading...

Longobardi Restaurant Not Going Anywhere

After recently hearing that there was a new listing for Longobari Restaurant being up for sale, we were able to confirm that the business has actually been up for sale for a number of years.

With the news of the restaurant being for sale, there was apparently rumors going around that they would be closing after over 40 years, but that is definitely not the case according to the establishment.

Longobardi Restaurant took to social media to rest rumors that were reportedly going around about the establishment being closed or closing. In a Facebook posting last week, Longobardi Restaurant owner Claudio stated,

"To help clear up the many rumors circulating, Longobardi Restaurant is NOT CLOSED nor are we CLOSING." Thank You Claudio

The announcement was met with over 400 reactions and 75 comments from loyal customers very happy to hear the news.People were overjoyed to hear the news, as the restaurant has been a spot where many memories have been shared from first dates to wedding anniversary dinners. Thankfully, it looks like Longabardi Restaurant will be around for a longtime to come.

