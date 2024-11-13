New Business Moves Into Former Jenny Craig Spot in Wappingers

New business that has become a pleasant surprise has opened in the spot formerly occupied by the popular weight loss center.

Loyal customers to weight loss giant Jenny Craig were certainly upset last year with the closing of prominant area spot on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls across from the Kohl's Plaza (9 Mall). The company announced that it would be shutting down down "due to its inability to secure additional financing." Staff at the local Jenny Craig even posted a sign on the front door apologizing for closing unexpectedly and urging members to stay healthy, even though the Jenny Craig staff won't be there to guide them.

Since the closing of the Jenny Craig on rt 9, which sits in the same plaza as a other business like Joe Willy's Seafood House along with a Domino's Pizza and a State Farm Insurance office, the former Jenny Craig had been sitting empty waiting for a new tenant to move in. As of Nov. 1, a new business has arrived.

845 Halal Opens in Former Jenny Craig Spot

A restaurant that is already a popular spot at 216 Broadway Newburgh has opened a second spot on this side of the river at 1817 South RD Wappingers Falls. People are already raving, including one customer on the business Facebook page that said, "just came from there, the food is amazing!!"

My brother actually visited this week and had the chicken and lamb over rice and raved about it. So "f**king good!" he said. LOL

845 Halal Story

According to their website , 845 Halal is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet.

Great to see a new spot on Rt 9 in Wappingers, and they keep late night hours which is also good. Check em out!

