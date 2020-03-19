Local Bar/Restaurant Offering Patrons ‘Virtual Night Out’

If you're craving to spend Saturday night at the bar with friends and live music, you still can from the comfort and safety of your home.

This week all bars and restaurants were forced to close their doors to indoor patrons. Stressed out Hudson Valley residents are now wondering how they're going to get through the first weekend of being banished from their favorite watering hole.

A Village of Wappingers Falls bar and restaurant has decided that they're not going to let the current situation get in the way of everyone's good time. The owners of DiVine Wine Bar have come up with a unique way to "hang out" at their establishment. Customers can now purchase a "DiVine at Home" package that consists of a full meal, drinks and even live entertainment.

The package includes a small meat and cheese board, mixed green salad, two flatbreads of your choice and either a bottle of wine or growler of beer to go. Customers can then enjoy their food and drinks in the safety of their home and surf over to Facebook for some live entertainment.

The band BoomKat, who regularly performs at DiVine, will broadcast a private performance on Saturday night starting at 6pm. That way, customers can enjoy their food, drinks and take in some live music all from their living rooms. And the best part is that they don't even have to change out of their sweatpants.

If you want to take advantage of the "virtual night out, " reservations are being made on DiVine's Facebook page for meals on Friday and Saturday night.

