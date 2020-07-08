Legendary NYC Pizzeria Officially Opens in Hudson Valley
Authentic New York pizza is now being made right in our own back yard.
Founded in 1933, Patsy's Pizzeria is one of the original thin pie makers. The legendary restaurant has been a New York City landmark for generations and now has officially opened a restaurant in the Hudson Valley. We're excited to give you the very first peek inside.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- 7 Secret Tips to Winning a Radio Call-In Contest
- The 11 Biggest Celebrities Born in the Hudson Valley
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants
No hindsight music unit displayed.