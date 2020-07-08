Legendary NYC Pizzeria Officially Opens in Hudson Valley

Authentic New York pizza is now being made right in our own back yard.

Founded in 1933, Patsy's Pizzeria is one of the original thin pie makers. The legendary restaurant has been a New York City landmark for generations and now has officially opened a restaurant in the Hudson Valley. We're excited to give you the very first peek inside.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: