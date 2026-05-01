Shocking Discovery After Truck Loses Control in Hudson Valley

Police say a scary moment with a tractor-trailer in the Hudson Valley could have been even worse after they made a shocking discovery.

A tractor-trailer weighing about 72,000 pounds veered off the roadway this week. After police were called to the scene, they uncovered the cause of the incident, which should serve as a sobering reminder to anyone riding the roads in the Hudson Valley.

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State Police say the truck was spotted in Yorktown when members of the Troop K Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to reports that it had lost braking capability and left the roadway. What they found during the inspection was even more alarming.

Shocking Discovery Under Truck in Hudson Valley

According to police, 8.5 out of ten brakes on the truck were defective. The trailer, which had not been inspected since 2023 was missing brake pads and critical parts like rollers and return springs. Video taken on the scene shows that the truck's brakes were essentially useless.

It makes you wonder just how many trucks on the road are ticking time bombs?

A Growing Problem On American Roads

Across the United States, there are roughly 700,000 trucking companies operating on the roads today, sharing highways with more than 260 million drivers.

Federal data shows large trucks are involved in about 500,000 crashes each year, including more than 5,000 fatal accidents.

A recent 60 Minutes investigation dug even deeper into what’s happening behind the scenes, and the findings were hard to ignore.

The report revealed that thousands of trucking companies are racking up safety violations, including poor maintenance, excessive driving hours, and even drug and alcohol issues, while continuing to operate.

Investigators found that some companies are using a tactic known as “chameleon carriers,” where they shut down and reopen under a new name to wipe away bad safety records. Experts estimate as many as 10 percent to 20 percent of trucking companies may be operating somewhere in that gray area.

All of this is happening while a relatively small number of federal investigators are tasked with overseeing the entire industry.

So, the next time you find yourself sharing the road with one of these trucks, especially heading downhill, you might want to give them some extra room. Unfortunately, there's no way to know if they have working breaks until it's too late.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.