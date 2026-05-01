Proposed Ban Would Change Taste of NY Bagels and Pizza Forever

Your favorite bagel or slice of pizza may never taste the same, thanks to new legislation that is set to pass in New York.

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New Rule Could Change Dough Forever

There’s a bill sitting on Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk right now that would ban a common ingredient used in flour. If it gets signed, some of the most iconic foods in the state could be changed forever.

According to Yeah That's Kosher, The legislation, known as the Food Safety and Chemical Disclosure Act, has already passed both the State Senate and Assembly. The governor has until May 1 to act.

If the measure becomes law, potassium bromate will be banned in the State of New York for good.

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What Is Potassium Bromate?

While you may not be familiar with the name, most likely you've eaten Potassium Bromate your whole life. The ingredient has been a staple in commercial baking for decades.

Potassium bromate is a dough conditioner that helps to strengthen dough, speeds up the baking process, and gives pizza crust and bagels that signature rise and chew that New York is known for.

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Why is This Common Ingredient Being Banned?

Health experts have successfully linked Potassium bromate to cancer, causing it to already be banned in places like California, Canada, and the European Union.

If the law takes effect, manufacturers and distributors will have one year to switch over to unbromated flour. While some bakers have already made the switch, many hardcore bagel and pizza places in New York would be forced to use a different flour, which some complain will change the texture and taste of some of the state's most iconic foods.

The same law also includes bans or restrictions other additives like red dye No. 3 and propylparaben,

What's Next?

If the governor signs the bill, or simply lets the deadline pass, the clock starts ticking. Bakers across the Hudson Valley and New York City will have juar one year to tweak their recipes.

So, if you have a favorite old-school pizzeria or bagel shop from your youth, you may want to visit it soon, as the food you remember may not be the same for much longer.

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