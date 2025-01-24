New Luxury Dining Spot “INDULGE” Coming to Poughkeepsie

Owner of the short-lived Latin & Soul Buffet at former Amici's spot set to open Indulge.

A brand new restaurant is coming to lower Main Street Poughkeepsie. Back in July we reported that Poughkeepsie's first-ever Latin and soul buffet restaurant would be opening over the summer. Latin & Soul Buffet opened in the former Amici's spot at 35 Main Street in August with a grand opening event and some great reviews but sadly closed after only 2 months .

Jeff Watkins, owner of Latin & Soul Buffet posted to social media back in December thanking friends and supporters of the restaurant and stating that he was closing the chapter on Latin & Soul Buffet. He also said that he was excited to make new memories in a new fresh space reportedly called Indulge.

Dear Friends and Supporters As we open the doors to our new restaurant, we want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude. This journey has been made possible because of your unwavering support, encouragement, and belief in us. Closing the chapter on our previous restaurant Latin & Soul Buffet is bittersweet, as it holds countless cherished memories. However, we are filled with excitement and anticipation for the new memories we’ll create together in this fresh space. Thank you for standing by us through this trying time. We can’t wait to welcome you to our new home, where we’ll continue sharing the same great food, laughter, and community. With love and gratitude, introducing…INDULGE.

Grand Opening Set For Valentine's Day

Jeff Watkins tells us that he shut down Latin & Soul Buffett for renovations to bring a better look for the city of Poughkeepsie. He said that they will reopen to the public under the name Induge February 14th (Valentine's Day) and that it will be the same buffet style food and recipes that everyone loved at Latin & Soul Buffet with the addition of their pizza area and Indulge bar lounge.

Watkins went on to say that he's also very excited to have a new business partner Pedro Baggett, also the owner of Black Market Cannabis and Rita & Sons Deli, and that everyone can look forward to seeing comedy nights, karaoke, live bands and more located at their newly remodeled bar at Indulge.

In a posting on Facebook, business partner Pedro Baggett said, "We look forward to bringing you authentic cuisines from various cultures around the world. Thank you to my business partner Jeff Watkins and our crew for putting in overtime. We are excited to celebrate this day with YOU! Eat, Drink, Laugh and most importantly INDULGE!

I unfortunately never got a chance to get to Latin & Soul Buffet, so we are definitely looking forward to visiting Indulge after thier opening on Valentine's Day! While the business website is currently being worked on, you can follow Indulge on Instagram here.

