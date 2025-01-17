Popular Auto Parts Chain Taking Over Former Poughkeepsie Rite Aid

Construction has been ongoing in recent weeks at the former Rite Aid on Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

We reported back in May of 2023 on the closing of the long-standing Rite Aid store at 709 Main Street in Poughkeepsie. Sadly, many area Rite Aid stores have been closing in recent years, as part of a a restructuring that the pharmacy chain announced, resulting in the closing of many of its 2000 stores nationwide.



Rite Aid has always been a memory of childhood that I'll always be fond of. For as long as I can remember, when growing up in Lake Carmel there was the Rite Aid at Putnam Plaza. Rite Aid stores have been around forever throughout the Hudson Valley area and it's sad to see stores continuing to close.

The Dutchess County Govenment site has information listed under documents, confirming an auto parts chain has purchased the former Main Street poughkeepsie Rite Aid store. The document dated Dec. 23, 2024 has Centerpoint Main Street LLC listed as the Grantor and O'Reilly Auto Enterprises listed as the Grantee. A Google search of Centerpoint Main Street LLC indicates that they are the owners of the Rite Aid property at 709 Main Street.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., doing business as O'Reilly Auto Parts is an American auto parts retailer that provides automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories to professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers. Founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family, the company operates more than 6,000 stores in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

O'Reilly Auto Parts is clearly not worried about a little competition, as there are like three other auto parts stores within about a mile radius of each other. The new O'Reilly Auto Parts when complete will be right next door to an AutoZone at 721 Main St, and Advanced Auto Parts at 800 St. There is also a Napa Auto Parts nearby at 364 Mill St.

In recent weeks, a crew has been spotted at the former Rite Aid doing work on the vacant building.

A dumpster is seen outside the former Rite Aid at 709 Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

An electric utility company van was spotted in the parking lot of the former Poughkeepsie Rite Aid.

A crew could be seen doing work inside the former Rite Aid in Poughkeepsie.

