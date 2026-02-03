Lake Taghkanic State Park Makes Big Surprise Announcement

"You ready for a big surprise?!" the popular state park asked over the weekend. Here's the details.

Lake Taghkanic State Park is a 1,568-acre, year-round destination in Ancram, NY, featuring a 168-acre lake with two swimming beaches, boat rentals , and over 8 miles of trails. Located in Columbia County near the Taconic State Parkway, it offers extensive camping, including cabins, cottages, and tent sites. The park is a popular spot for fishing, hiking, and, in winter, ice fishing and skating.

The East Beach at Lake Taghkanic State Park has remained closed for years due to major, costly plumbing issues and the impact of the 2008 financial crisis, which prompted a consolidation of park operations to the West Beach area. While the beach is currently closed, it is part of a potential, future revitalization master plan. We covered the possibility the East Beach reopening and revitalization project back in August 2023.

Winter at Lake Taghkanic State Park offers a scenic, frozen wonderland featuring ice fishing, skating, snowshoeing, and over 10 miles of snowmobile trails. Open daily sunrise to sunset, the park provides a quiet escape for winter hiking, with 8 miles of trails suitable for snow-covered exploring.

Lake Taghkanic Announced Big Surprise

Lake Taghkanic State Park took to social media, saying, "You ready for a big surprise?!" announcing the return of ice skating is back in the East Beach area. The also posted abut the park crew creating an awesome new skating rink at the East Beach, inviting all to come join the winter fun at the lake. So get on over to Lake Taghkanic State Park and have some fun!

