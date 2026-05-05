Hudson Valley Firefighter Remembered at National Ceremony

A call for help ended in tragedy for a Hudson Valley firefighter last year. This week, his name was remembered on a national stage.

Hudson Valley Firefighter Honored Nationally

Michael Joseph Ryan was honored Monday, May 4, at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The annual ceremony recognizes firefighters from across the country who died in the line of duty.

Ryan was one of 28 firefighters from New York State included this year.

His death made headlines across the Hudson Valley after he suffered a medical emergency while responding to a wilderness rescue call in the Catskills. Crews were attempting to reach a hiker in distress when Ryan collapsed. Despite efforts to save him, he later died.

Canva Canva loading...

A Weekend of Recognition

The national ceremony coincides with International Firefighters Day and the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, which honors those who died in service and recognizes the ongoing work of departments across the country.

In New York, 17 state landmarks were lit in red as part of the “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” tribute. That included the Mid-Hudson Bridge, which many Hudson Valley drivers saw glowing over the weekend.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the tribute is meant to recognize firefighters who “gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities.”

Google Maps/Phoenicia Fire District Google Maps/Phoenicia Fire District loading...

Michael Ryan Remembered Locally

Ryan served with the Phoenicia Fire District, a small volunteer department that covers a large, rugged area of Ulster County. Calls in that region often involve difficult terrain and long response times, especially during wilderness rescues.

A United States Air Force veteran, Ryan’s service to the Hudson Valley extended far beyond the fire district. According to the Ulster Police Department, Officer Ryan had served with the department since 2020 as a Training Officer. Before that, he completed a more than 20-year career with the Kingston Police Department.

200 Year Old Church For Sale with House in Phoenicia, NY Live at the end of Main Street in downtown Phoenicia, New York in one of the small town's biggest almost 200-year-old landmarks. It's not often you can buy this much usable living and working space in the Catskills for under $400,000. This property is unique because of its, history, location, and price. With more than 3500 total square feet this church house combination calls out for someone who is creative. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn