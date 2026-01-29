New York Ranked Among Top States For 2026 Valentine’s Proposals
New data has ranked as New York one of the top states for the likelihood of Valentine's proposals this year.
New York is the second-highest state in the U.S. for Valentine's proposal likelihood this year, based on engagement ring shopping and proposal-planning search behavior ahead of February, according to a new nationwide Valentine’s Proposal Likelihood Index.
Analysis from wedding experts at Walters Wedding Estates found that New York significantly over-indexes for engagement-related search activity linked to February proposals, ranking just behind Georgia with an index score of 209, compared to a national average of 100.
The index is based on engagement ring shopping and proposal-planning searches captured during the peak November–January buying window, when most proposers purchase a ring ahead of Valentine’s. According to The Knot, most proposers buy a ring four months or less before proposing, with 60% purchasing within two months, making November–January ring searches strong indicators of February and therefore, Valentine’s proposals.
Ring style and metal preferences were analyzed separately and combined to indicate the most likely engagement ring configuration by state. In New York, round cut styles and gold are the most searched-for options — offering a snapshot of the kind of ring that could be appearing on fingers this Valentine’s.
With Valentine’s Day one of the most popular proposal dates of the year, the findings highlight New York as a national hotspot for February engagement planning.
Where Valentine’s Proposals Are Most Likely This February
|REGION
|VALENTINE’S ENGAGEMENT LIKELIHOOD INDEX
|LIKELIHOOD
|MOST LIKELY RING TYPE
|MOST LIKELY METAL
|Georgia
|212
|High
|Cushion
|Gold
|New York
|209
|High
|Round
|Gold
|Florida
|199
|High
|Oval, Solitaire, Lab-Grown Diamond, Art Deco, Split Shank, or Prong
|Gold
|Virginia
|198
|High
|Round
|Gold
|Pennsylvania
|192
|High
|Vintage
|Gold
|North Carolina
|190
|High
|Cushion or Vintage
|Silver
|Illinois
|188
|High
|Emerald
|Gold
|California
|175
|High
|Bezel
|Gold
|Michigan
|162
|High
|Three Stone
|Gold
|Washington
|158
|High
|Princess, Pave, or Classic
|Gold
|Massachusetts
|156
|High
|Milgrain
|Gold
|Ohio
|153
|High
|Cushion
|Gold
|Texas
|145
|High
|Heart
|Gold
|South Carolina
|140
|High
|Marquise
|Gold
|Maryland
|134
|Average
|Oval, Asscher, or Art Deco
|Gold
|Arkansas
|134
|Average
|Double Band
|Gold
|New Jersey
|134
|Average
|Bezel or Pear
|Gold
|Tennessee
|128
|Average
|Cushion
|Gold
|Louisiana
|127
|Average
|Radiant
|Gold
|Arizona
|126
|Average
|Pave or Natural
|Gold
|Missouri
|123
|Average
|Marquise
|Gold
|Colorado
|116
|Average
|Cushion or Prong
|Gold
|Kentucky
|111
|Average
|Radiant
|Gold
|Indiana
|109
|Average
|Pear
|Gold
|Iowa
|107
|Average
|Halo
|Gold
|Alabama
|93
|Average
|Milgrain
|Gold
|Kansas
|87
|Average
|Gemstone or Pear
|Gold
|Connecticut
|87
|Average
|Solitaire
|Gold
|Oregon
|84
|Average
|Solitaire
|Gold
|Oklahoma
|83
|Average
|Double Band or Trillion
|Gold
|Mississippi
|83
|Average
|Baguette
|Gold
|Idaho
|76
|Low
|N/A
|Gold
|Wisconsin
|75
|Low
|Cushion or Vintage
|Gold
|Utah
|74
|Low
|Marquise
|Gold
|Minnesota
|71
|Low
|Oval
|Gold
|Nevada
|67
|Low
|Natural
|Gold
|Nebraska
|59
|Low
|N/A
|Gold
|West Virginia
|55
|Low
|Baguette or Lab-Grown
|Gold
|Rhode Island
|34
|Low
|Halo
|Gold
|New Hampshire
|31
|Low
|N/A
|Gold
|New Mexico
|30
|Low
|N/A
|Gold
|North Dakota
|26
|Low
|N/A
|No preference
|District of Columbia
|25
|Low
|East, West, or Antique
|No preference
|South Dakota
|22
|Low
|Princess
|No preference
|Vermont
|18
|Low
|N/A
|No preference
|Wyoming
|17
|Low
|N/A
|No preference
|Delaware
|15
|Low
|N/A
|Gold
|Alaska
|12
|Low
|N/A
|No preference
|Maine
|11
|Low
|N/A
|No preference
|Montana
|11
|Low
|N/A
|No preference
|Hawaii
|7
|Low
|N/A
|No preference
