New York Ranked Among Top States For 2026 Valentine’s Proposals

New data has ranked as New York one of the top states for the likelihood of Valentine's proposals this year.

New York is the second-highest state in the U.S. for Valentine's proposal likelihood this year, based on engagement ring shopping and proposal-planning search behavior ahead of February, according to a new nationwide Valentine’s Proposal Likelihood Index.

Analysis from wedding experts at Walters Wedding Estates found that New York significantly over-indexes for engagement-related search activity linked to February proposals, ranking just behind Georgia with an index score of 209, compared to a national average of 100.

The index is based on engagement ring shopping and proposal-planning searches captured during the peak November–January buying window, when most proposers purchase a ring ahead of Valentine’s. According to The Knot, most proposers buy a ring four months or less before proposing, with 60% purchasing within two months, making November–January ring searches strong indicators of February and therefore, Valentine’s proposals.

Ring style and metal preferences were analyzed separately and combined to indicate the most likely engagement ring configuration by state. In New York, round cut styles and gold are the most searched-for options — offering a snapshot of the kind of ring that could be appearing on fingers this Valentine’s.

With Valentine’s Day one of the most popular proposal dates of the year, the findings highlight New York as a national hotspot for February engagement planning.

Where Valentine’s Proposals Are Most Likely This February

REGION VALENTINE’S ENGAGEMENT LIKELIHOOD INDEX LIKELIHOOD MOST LIKELY RING TYPE MOST LIKELY METAL Georgia 212 High Cushion Gold New York 209 High Round Gold Florida 199 High Oval, Solitaire, Lab-Grown Diamond, Art Deco, Split Shank, or Prong Gold Virginia 198 High Round Gold Pennsylvania 192 High Vintage Gold North Carolina 190 High Cushion or Vintage Silver Illinois 188 High Emerald Gold California 175 High Bezel Gold Michigan 162 High Three Stone Gold Washington 158 High Princess, Pave, or Classic Gold Massachusetts 156 High Milgrain Gold Ohio 153 High Cushion Gold Texas 145 High Heart Gold South Carolina 140 High Marquise Gold Maryland 134 Average Oval, Asscher, or Art Deco Gold Arkansas 134 Average Double Band Gold New Jersey 134 Average Bezel or Pear Gold Tennessee 128 Average Cushion Gold Louisiana 127 Average Radiant Gold Arizona 126 Average Pave or Natural Gold Missouri 123 Average Marquise Gold Colorado 116 Average Cushion or Prong Gold Kentucky 111 Average Radiant Gold Indiana 109 Average Pear Gold Iowa 107 Average Halo Gold Alabama 93 Average Milgrain Gold Kansas 87 Average Gemstone or Pear Gold Connecticut 87 Average Solitaire Gold Oregon 84 Average Solitaire Gold Oklahoma 83 Average Double Band or Trillion Gold Mississippi 83 Average Baguette Gold Idaho 76 Low N/A Gold Wisconsin 75 Low Cushion or Vintage Gold Utah 74 Low Marquise Gold Minnesota 71 Low Oval Gold Nevada 67 Low Natural Gold Nebraska 59 Low N/A Gold West Virginia 55 Low Baguette or Lab-Grown Gold Rhode Island 34 Low Halo Gold New Hampshire 31 Low N/A Gold New Mexico 30 Low N/A Gold North Dakota 26 Low N/A No preference District of Columbia 25 Low East, West, or Antique No preference South Dakota 22 Low Princess No preference Vermont 18 Low N/A No preference Wyoming 17 Low N/A No preference Delaware 15 Low N/A Gold Alaska 12 Low N/A No preference Maine 11 Low N/A No preference Montana 11 Low N/A No preference Hawaii 7 Low N/A No preference

