New York Ranked Among Top States For 2026 Valentine&#8217;s Proposals

New York Ranked Among Top States For 2026 Valentine’s Proposals

Photo by Dylan Sauerwein on Unsplash

New data has ranked as New York one of the top states for the likelihood of Valentine's proposals this year. 

New York is the second-highest state in the U.S. for Valentine's proposal likelihood this year, based on engagement ring shopping and proposal-planning search behavior ahead of February, according to a new nationwide Valentine’s Proposal Likelihood Index.

Also See: Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley 

Analysis from wedding experts at Walters Wedding Estates found that New York significantly over-indexes for engagement-related search activity linked to February proposals, ranking just behind Georgia with an index score of 209, compared to a national average of 100.

The index is based on engagement ring shopping and proposal-planning searches captured during the peak November–January buying window, when most proposers purchase a ring ahead of Valentine’s. According to The Knot, most proposers buy a ring four months or less before proposing, with 60% purchasing within two months, making November–January ring searches strong indicators of February and therefore, Valentine’s proposals. 

Ring style and metal preferences were analyzed separately and combined to indicate the most likely engagement ring configuration by state. In New York, round cut styles and gold are the most searched-for options — offering a snapshot of the kind of ring that could be appearing on fingers this Valentine’s.

With Valentine’s Day one of the most popular proposal dates of the year, the findings highlight New York as a national hotspot for February engagement planning.

WPDH-WPDA logo
Get our free mobile app

Where Valentine’s Proposals Are Most Likely This February

REGIONVALENTINE’S ENGAGEMENT LIKELIHOOD INDEXLIKELIHOODMOST LIKELY RING TYPEMOST LIKELY METAL
Georgia212HighCushionGold
New York209HighRoundGold
Florida199HighOval, Solitaire, Lab-Grown Diamond, Art Deco, Split Shank, or ProngGold
Virginia198HighRoundGold
Pennsylvania192HighVintageGold
North Carolina190HighCushion or VintageSilver
Illinois188HighEmeraldGold
California175HighBezelGold
Michigan162HighThree StoneGold
Washington158HighPrincess, Pave, or ClassicGold
Massachusetts156HighMilgrainGold
Ohio153HighCushionGold
Texas145HighHeartGold
South Carolina140HighMarquiseGold
Maryland134AverageOval, Asscher, or Art DecoGold
Arkansas134AverageDouble BandGold
New Jersey134AverageBezel or PearGold
Tennessee128AverageCushionGold
Louisiana127AverageRadiantGold
Arizona126AveragePave or NaturalGold
Missouri123AverageMarquiseGold
Colorado116AverageCushion or ProngGold
Kentucky111AverageRadiantGold
Indiana109AveragePearGold
Iowa107AverageHaloGold
Alabama93AverageMilgrainGold
Kansas87AverageGemstone or PearGold
Connecticut87AverageSolitaireGold
Oregon84AverageSolitaireGold
Oklahoma83AverageDouble Band or TrillionGold
Mississippi83AverageBaguetteGold
Idaho76LowN/AGold
Wisconsin75LowCushion or VintageGold
Utah74LowMarquiseGold
Minnesota71LowOvalGold
Nevada67LowNaturalGold
Nebraska59LowN/AGold
West Virginia55LowBaguette or Lab-GrownGold
Rhode Island34LowHaloGold
New Hampshire31LowN/AGold
New Mexico30LowN/AGold
North Dakota26LowN/ANo preference
District of Columbia25LowEast, West, or AntiqueNo preference
South Dakota22LowPrincessNo preference
Vermont18LowN/ANo preference
Wyoming17LowN/ANo preference
Delaware15LowN/AGold
Alaska12LowN/ANo preference
Maine11LowN/ANo preference
Montana11LowN/ANo preference
Hawaii7LowN/ANo preference

6 Things She Really Wants You To Give Her On Valentines Day

Gallery Credit: Bill Trotta

Top 10 Trending Gifts For Valentines Day 2026

Valentine’s Day 2026 is all about personalization, experiences, and creative twists on classics. Whether you’re shopping for a partner, a best friend, or someone you admire, this year’s top trending gifts mix heartfelt keepsakes, interactive moments, and both playful and luxurious surprises. 

Gallery Credit: US104.9

Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH

More From WPDH-WPDA