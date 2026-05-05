A New York drive-in is moving forward after a fire damaged one of its on-site sheds Monday evening, destroying inventory for its ice cream stand.

In a post shared on Facebook with customers, the Jericho Drive-In confirmed that while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, no one was injured.

The Drive-In in Glenmont, NY, which also runs an ice crem and food stand on the property, confirmed ALL of the ice cream stock was lost. The fire prompted the response of several fire departments and the damage was reportedly contained to a single shed.

Despite the setback, the drive-in says it will reopen for business as scheduled Tuesday. The ice cream stand will be open beginning at 1 p.m., and movies are expected to return Friday.

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One temporary change: Taco Tuesday has been canceled this week , after the owners said all related food items were lost in the fire.

The owners also took a moment to thank the community for the overwhelming support, while making it clear that financial assistance is not needed.

“We have solid insurance and expect most of the damages will be covered,” they shared, encouraging customers instead to support the business by visiting throughout the summer.

They also reassured customers that a longtime seasonal tradition remains untouched—killdeer birds that nest on the property each year were unharmed.

“It’s been a long day,” the post reads, “but tomorrow we’ll start fresh and begin rebuilding.”

Brush Fire Warning Issued for Hudson Valley

It’s also worth noting that today is a Red Flag Warning day across parts of the Hudson Valley, including Poughkeepsie, meaning conditions are especially favorable for fires to start and spread quickly.

Officials urge residents to avoid any outdoor burning, properly dispose of cigarettes, and use extra caution with grills, fire pits, and equipment that could create sparks.

With dry conditions and gusty winds, even a small flame can escalate rapidly.