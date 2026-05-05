A line of popular potato chips has been recalled after the parent company discovered the risk of Salmonella in several varieties of chips.

Utz Quality Foods issued a voluntary recall in the United States of certain limited varieties of Zapp’s® and Dirty® potato chips after they were notified that "a seasoning containing dry milk powder, sourced from California Dairies, Inc. and supplied by a third-party supplier, may contain the presence of Salmonella."

The affected seasoning batches reportedly tested negative for Salmonella prior to use; however, out of an abundance of caution, Utz is recalling the limited varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips identified below.

UTZ Recalls Several Products for Risk of Salmonella Utz issued a voluntary recall in the United States May 5, of certain limited varieties of Zapp’s® and Dirty® potato chips. This voluntary recall follows notification to Utz that a seasoning containing dry milk powder, sourced from California Dairies, Inc. and supplied by a third-party supplier, may contain the presence of Salmonella. Gallery Credit: FDA

According to the FDA, Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

To date, there have been no reports or complaints of illness reported to Utz in connection with the recalled products. Utz is recalling these products based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

The recalled chips were available at retail stores nationwide. No other products produced by Utz Quality Foods are included in this recall.