Could East Beach at Lake Taghkanic State Park Be Reopening?

State Park wants your input on possible revitalization of East Beach and other ideas.

A revitalized East Beach could become reality. According to the Lake Taghkanic State Park, when asked why the East Beach has not been in use, the reason given was that a major plumbing issue that would of required huge resources of capital funding and also the 2008 financial crisis hit caused the closure of the once popular beach. The park offices were then consolidated to the newly renovated West Beach. Parks is now conducting a master plan to look at multiple uses for that area and building.

Lake Taghkanic just off the Taconic State Parkway in Ancram, NY has always been a popular destination for Hudson Valley area residents. Whether it's swimming or getting family and friends together for a bbq, it's a great spot. The 1.5-mile-long lake covers 168 acres and has a maximum depth of 40 feet with an average depth of 19 feet. These days, the Lake Taghkanic State Park offers tent and trailer campsites, cabins and cottages, two beaches, picnic areas, paddleboat and kayak rentals, playgrounds, sports fields, a rentable pavilion, a rec hall, and showers. They also offer hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, and more as well.

Lake Taghkanic State Park Summer 2023 Survey

Lake Taghkanic State Park took to social media recently and their official Facebook page to ask for feedback as part of their 2023 Survey. A revitalized East Beach, more campsites and Wifi are just a few of the ideas being tossed around for improvements at Lake Taghkanic. What kind of improvements would you like to see at Lake Taghkanic State Park? You can take part in the survey here. It's always a good time hangin at Lake Taqhkanic.

