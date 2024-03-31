KFC Launches Saucy New Item at New York State Locations

After the success of KFC's Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, comes a new item to menus across New York state. If you like lots of bold flavor, then you will probably enjoy what the fast food chicken giant has in store.

And while KFC customers can order these new offerings at restaurants in New York and beyond, there's also some older menu items that are being brought back by popular demand.

KFC, like many other fast food chains, has been experimenting with their menu once again, by adding and sometimes also subtracting food specials.

In February, the franchise introduced the somewhat unusual Chizza, which they described as "two white meat chicken filets lathered in marinara sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni". Basically, it was a pizza served on top of their signature fried chicken.

Saucy Nuggets

The Street reports that KFC will bring its new Saucy Nuggets to locations in New York state and nationwide, April 1. The company said in a statement that the new nuggets will come with your choice of Honey Sriracha, Korean BBQ and Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce.

They're also bringing back some old flavors from years back, such as the Nashville Hot Sauce, and the Georgia Gold Sauce. reports The Street.

KFC Hudson Valley Locations

KFC has Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Hopewell Junction, Fishkill, Newburgh, Pawling, Kingston, Middletown, Monroe, Carmel, Peekskill, White Plains, West Nyack, Elmsford, and several others in southern Westchester County.

According to fast food chain's locator, KFC has a total of 175 locations across New York state.

