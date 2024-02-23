KFC Brings Fried Chicken Pizza to New York State Locations

A hybrid of fried chicken and pizza, that's already been served at KFC locations outside the U.S., is coming soon to New York state. Some may say the new KFC creation is reminiscent of the popular Double Down, which returned back in 2023 for a limited time to menus everywhere.

KFC Hudson Valley Locations

KFC has Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Hopewell Junction, Fishkill, Newburgh, Pawling, Kingston, Middletown, Monroe, Carmel, Peekskill, White Plains, West Nyack, Elmsford, and several others in southern Westchester County.

According to fast food chain's locator, KFC has a total of 175 locations across New York state.

The Chizza Comes to New York

People says that the fast food chicken franchise KFC is bringing their Chizza to locations in New York state and nationwide February 26. A Chizza is basically a pizza on top of their already famous fried chicken.

The following video is from KFC India's YouTube channel.

KFC describes the somewhat odd menu item as "two white meat chicken filets lathered in marinara sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni," The New York Daily News says the Chizza first debuted in 2015 in the Philippines, and then in other countries such as; including India, South Korea, Spain, Jamaica, and Mexico.

