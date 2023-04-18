To keep up with the new burger chains that seem to be popping up every other week, one of the country's most iconic locations is promising New York customers some "tasty improvements." The company is so certain customers will enjoy the upgraded hamburgers that they're even bringing back an infamous mascot who is known for stealing your meal from right in front of you.

McDonald's in New York State

McDonald's has numerous stores across New York State and the Hudson Valley. According to Stacker, which compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. McDonald's has 615 locations in the state.

These numbers were taken from info provided in 2021, so a few of the details could be a little off, given how many restaurants came and went during COVID times.

See Also: McDonald's on NY Thruway Is Gone, Here's What's Taking Its Place

Better, Tastier McDonald's Coming to the Hudson Valley and New York?

McDonald's announced that their hamburgers will soon have "softer buns", and "perfectly melted cheese," as well as onions being added to the grill as the burgers cook. One could say the added onions are a similar manner of preparation as White Castle. They also promise even more Big Mac sauce for their burgers at all their locations in New York State and beyond.

McDonald's says the tweaks will bring out even more flavor to their burgers, as the chain has already rolled out the new recipe at locations in Canada, and Australia. Some markets on the West Coast will experience newer, more improved burgers very soon. McDonald's says the upgrade will be at all locations by 2024.

Get our free mobile app

The move also comes as the company tries to hold on to key markets as competitors like Shack Shack, Five Guys, and In-N-Out have certainly taken customers away through the years.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

McDonald's has also announced the return of the Hamburgler, who will be back casing every restaurant, hoping to snatch up his next order.