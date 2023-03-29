For the first since the Chicago Bulls last won an NBA Championship, a popular menu item has come back to KFC locations across New York. The first time we saw this addition was all the way back in 1984. Since then, the item would be brought back periodically and repackaged, only to be phased out again through the years.

Many customers have wanted this menu choice back at KFC for a long time.

KFC Chicken Nuggets Are Back in the Hudson Valley

WVEC is reporting that KFC has brought back their popular chicken nuggets to menus. The fast food establishment says the new "100-percent white meat nuggets" will be sold as a 5-, 8-, 12- or 36-piece starting at $3.49 or as a combo with Secret Recipe Fries, a biscuit and a medium drink and a kids' meal. Of course, you can always pair it up with your favorite dipping sauce.

KFC had brought back the nuggets at certain locations in 2022 for a brief test run, and claimed they were "wildly successful" with customers.

The move comes after KFC brought back their Double Down sandwich March 6 for a limited time offer. The two slices of cheese, bacon, and sauce settled in between two fried chicken filets first appeared in 2010, and were last seen for a short time on menus in 2014. It's a bold invention that takes away the bun and instead sticks the chicken on the outside.

WVEC also reports that KFC will bring back its KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl to nationwide menus for only $5 for a limited time starting April 3.

KFC Hudson Valley Locations

KFC has Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Hopewell Junction, Fishkill, Newburgh, Pawling, Kingston, Middletown, Monroe, Carmel, Peekskill, White Plains, West Nyack, Elmsford, and several others in southern Westchester County.