Newest Jersey Mike’s Location In Hudson Valley Now Open

Popular sub shop chain has been expanding a great deal in the Hudson Valley in recent years, and the newest location opened this week.

Jersey Mike's Subs is a popular American sub sandwich chain known for its "authentic" subs with high-quality meats and cheeses sliced fresh in front of you, premium ingredients like fresh-baked bread, and its signature "Mike's Way" toppings (lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, spices).

Founded in 1956 and franchised by Peter Cancro in the 1970s, it emphasizes freshness, quality, and community involvement, offering hot subs (like Philly Cheesesteaks) and catering options alongside its classic cold subs, with a focus on the traditional Jersey-style sub experience.

Back in December 2025 it was announced that Jersey Mike's would be opening its first Ulster County location in Kingston in Kingswood Commons Plaza on Ulster Ave, with an opening expected soon (early 2026).

New Jersey Mike's Subs Opens in Carmel

The newest Jersey Mike's reportedly opened in Carmel, NY (Putnam County) on Wednesday and Hudson Valley Light It Up Blue took to social media thanking Jersey Mike's for supporting their cause and posting pictures from their grand opening in Putnam Plaza.

Hudson Valley Light It Up Blue is a local non-profit organization that supports individuals on the autism spectrum. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. There is often nothing about how people with ASD look that sets them apart from other people, but people with ASD may communicate, interact, behave, and learn in ways that are different from most other people. The learning, thinking, and problem-solving abilities of people with ASD can range from gifted to severely challenged. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others need less.

A diagnosis of ASD now includes several conditions that used to be diagnosed separately: autistic disorder, pervasive developmental disorder not otherwise specified (PDD-NOS), and Asperger syndrome. These conditions are now all called autism spectrum disorder. See photos from Jersey Mike's grand opening below.

