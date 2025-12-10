Jersey Mike’s Announces Newest Hudson Valley Location

Finally, Ulster County is getting its very own Jersey Mike’s.

The sandwich chain has been making waves in the Hudson Valley after opening up several locations in Dutchess and Orange Counties over the past few years. With sub shops in Wappingers Falls, Poughkeepsie, Middletown Goshen and Newburgh, Jersey Mike's has quietly been taking over the Hudson Valley

Ulster County residents have been wondering when they’d finally get one of their own. Well, it turns out the wait is almost over.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

First Jersey Mike’s Comes to Ulster County

After what he describes as a full year of negotiations, Pasquale Iovieno from the Kingswood Business Park on Ulster Avenue in Kingston shared some big news. The very first Jersey Mike’s in Ulster County is officially on its way.

“Hey Kingston!! We are excited to announce that Jersey Mike’s will be joining Kingswood on Ulster Avenue,” Iovieno posted. “After a year of negotiations, I’m elated to have brought the first Jersey Mike’s to Ulster County! Follow Jersey Mike's Subs for the opening date.”

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

For years, Ulster County sub fans have had to make the drive over the river or down the Thruway while their neighbors in Dutchess and Orange enjoyed easier access. Now Kingston is finally getting in on the action, and judging by the reaction online, people are more than ready.

Jersey Mikes lists the Kingston shop, along with another on Route 9 in Hudson, among several new locations coming to New York State.

While the Kingston restaurant has no opening date yet, the sign is up and excitement is already building along Ulster Avenue, so Kingston better get ready to order their sandwiches "Mike's Way" and start earning those Shore Points.

Yummy! New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics! Is there a New York Sandwich Hall of Fame.? Well, there is now! and you are looking at it. OK, so I made it up, but you will be hard-pressed to argue with the choice of any of these winners. Check out this list of 13 classic, historic and beloved sandwiches all with a strong New York DNA. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio