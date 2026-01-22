Dunkin’ Awards More Than $1.6 Million to NY Children in Need

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation awarded more than $1.6 million in 2025 supporting children in the New York area.

Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) is a one of the largest coffee and donut shops in the world. The coffee and baked goods chain, famous for its donuts, coffee, and quick-service breakfast, was founded by Bill Rosenberg in 1950 in Massachusetts, known for its slogan "America Runs on Dunkin'," and now a major player in at-home coffee and mobile ordering. It's a market leader in coffee, offers diverse donuts, expanded to groceries in 2007, and is part of Inspire Brands, focusing on beverages and convenient ordering.

There are nearly 13,000 Dunkin' locations in 42 countries. That being said, New York and the Hudson Valley area has its fair share of locations.

The Dunkin’® Joy in Childhood Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million in grants and Signature Impact Programs to 68 nonprofit organizations across the NY metro region (including the Hudson Valley), supporting children facing illness and food insecurity. The 2025 grants helped fund hunger relief efforts, hospital-based programs, and initiatives that bring moments of joy and normalcy to kids during some of life’s toughest moments, with select Signature Program grants extending into 2026.

2025 funding included:

· Hunger relief grants to organizations such as Food Bank For New York City, Feeding Westchester, Fulfill, and Table to Table amid heightened demand, plus 23,310 meals donated through Long Island Cares

· Joy-focused programs like free summer day camps for children with cancer through Sunrise Day Camps Association

· Hospital-based initiatives, including new child-friendly playrooms and a full-time facility dog at St. Joseph’s Health, supported through the Foundation’s Joyful Spaces and Dogs for Joy programs

· Education support via scholarships from the Boomer Esiason Foundation for adolescents living with cystic fibrosis and their families

The Foundation’s four Signature Programs- Dunkin’ Joyful Spaces, Dunkin’ Prom, Connecting Joy, and Dogs for Joy- continue to deliver lasting impact across hospitals and community health centers throughout the region, with active involvement from local Dunkin’ franchisees. Get more info here.

