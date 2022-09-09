Your Weekend Weather for the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley has enjoyed a couple of days of warmer weather and sunshine, after much-needed heavy rain affected the area earlier this week. But how long will we see the sun? Did the rain we receive do much to help with the drought that's gripped the region this summer? When do forecasters say is the next best chance for rain in the Hudson Valley?

How Much Rain Did he Hudson Valley Get?

See the National Weather Service's rainfall totals HERE.

Hot and Dry Summer

The summer of 2022 has been much hotter than usual and very dry, as the U.S. Drought Monitor says most of the Hudson Valley still remains in a moderate to severe drought, even after the rain. The National Weather Service says that Poughkeepsie experienced its 2nd driest summer on record (7.18 inches below normal), as well as its 5th warmest summer on record.

According to records Poughkeepsie has had 33 days of 90 degree or above temperatures since May.

Weekend Forecast

The Weather Channel says that highs Friday will climb into the 80s, with partly cloudy skies. Lows Friday night will fall into the 50s. Saturday will have highs in the mid to upper 80s during the day. Sunday will bring the next chance for showers, with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will bring a return to more humid, summer-like weather with highs in the upper 70s and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions

The actual Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. Last year, brought an extended period of warmer than usual weather, with tropical storms and even tornadoes reported across the Northeast.

The most powerful storm the area experienced last year was Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana and then pushed inland towards the Northeast. Ida brought catastrophic flooding and tornado warnings to parts of New York City, as well as areas to the north as it blew through. Many areas of the Hudson Valley experienced heavy flooding and power outages.

Will it Cool Off?

AccuWeather says that the above-average temperatures the Hudson Valley and Northeast have experienced this summer should continue pretty far into this fall. While scattered severe thunderstorms brought rain, hail, and even tornadoes to some parts of the area over the summer, most of the Hudson Valley is currently considered abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor. But forecasters say that could change as the season progresses.

Will We Finally Get Some Rain?

AccuWeather says that a shift in the weather by October could bring rain and even more rounds of severe weather to the region. The forecast almost looks more like late spring, as those hoping for fall foliage might have to wait longer than usual this year. Also, meteorologists say that La Niña will restrengthen again which could lead to more tropical storms and hurricanes. This season so far has been very quiet for hurricanes, though that could change as we approach later fall.