How Much Rain Did the Hudson Valley Get? [MAP]

After one of the driest summers on ever record, the Hudson Valley finally got some soaking rainfall early this week. Just how much did the area get?

Flood Watches were in effect for most of the region, has a cold front stalled over the area bringing heavy rain. Parts of the area received more rain since elate last week than the past 90 days, according to Hudson Valley Weather. But the amount of rain varied greatly depending on location, with some areas getting far less than others.

How Dry Was the Summer of 2022?

The summer of 2022 has been much hotter than usual and very dry, as the U.S. Drought Monitor says most of the Hudson Valley remains in a moderate to severe drought. The National Weather Service says that Poughkeepsie experienced its 2nd driest summer on record (7.18 inches below normal), as well as its 5th warmest summer on record. According to records, Poughkeepsie has had 33 days of 90 degree or above temperatures since May.

How Much Rain?

According to the National Weather Service, the highest rainfall totals since early week fell in parts of Orange County, Lichfield County, the Berkshires, and the Catskills.

Skies are expected to clear out Thursday, with warmer and drier air across the Hudson Valley heading into the weekend.