We were warned earlier this week that the Hudson Valley would be hit with heavy rains and flash flooding, feeling the impacts of Ida, and we even had the chance for a tornado. Ida certainly brought a lot of rain to the Hudson Valley on Wednesday, leaving behind flash flooding and severely impacting travel and roadways, as cleanup continues two days after the storm.

Fishkill was hit especially hard by Ida, impacting a number of major roadways due to flash flooding. Even throughout the earlier parts of Friday, September 3rd, crews were still working to clear roadways, including the area of Route 9 at Elm Street. Both Rt. 9 northboud and southbound lanes are open to traffic while Elm Street West remains closed (as of Friday at 3pm).

Town of Fishkill Police

In addition to the Route 9/Elm Street flooded roadway situation, there was also a report of mass flooding and possible evaluation in the area of Mt. View Road in the area of Fishkill Creek. In addition to response from The Fishkill Police Department, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and State Police, as well as firefighters from Rombout, East Fishkill and Hughsonville responded with water rescue equipment that was staged at Las Margaritas. East Fishkill and Mobile Life ambulance also responded to the rescue.

Town of Fishkill Police

First responders were able to make contact with all impacted residents and advise them of the rising flood water. They were asked if they wanted to evacuate and seek temporary shelter but all residents chose to stay.

Residents are urged to continue to take precautions on local roadways as cleanup efforts continue. The Town of Fishkill Police facebook page has been posting regular updates with regard to flooded areas.