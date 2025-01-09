Poughkeepsie’s MJN Center Announces New Attendance Record For 2024

Poughkeepsie venue reaches milestone as it nears its 50th anniversary.

The MJN Nesheiwat Convention Center, a private, not-for-profit community organization dedicated to providing cultural, recreational and educational opportunities to the Hudson Valley is a dual venue comprising Mair Hall and McCann Ice Arena. Mair Hall is a 15,475-square-foot space with the capacity to host 3,050 seated spectators and large expos and trade shows.

It was built as the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in the 1970s as part of the general attempt at rehabilitation of the central district of the City of Poughkeepsie. On December 3, 2018 the Mid-Hudson Civic Center issued a press release announcing the name change of the Poughkeepsie building to the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center. Majed "Mitch" Nesheiwat is a long time resident and business man of Dutchess County New York.

Nesheiwat is the Founder and CEO of Gas Land Petroleum, which distributes petroleum products for companies such as Exxon Mobil, Shell, Sunoco, Gulf, Citgo, Phillips 66, and Conoco. Aside from distribution, Nesheiwat is a well-known and highly regarded real estate developer; he has diversified experience in all facets of the real estate industry. Nesheiwat made his mark in real estate through commercial development, specifically with retail plazas and residential sub-divisions.

Record Breaking Moment in MJN History

The MJN Center took to social media on Wednesday to announce that in 2024, the venue surpassed their attendance record with over 100,000 people. They went on to thank everyone for making it possible, from attendees to the venue staff and the entire community along with sponsors.

The announcemnet comes just after a sold out wrestling event this past weekend at the MJN Center featuring the inaugural Awesome Championship Wrestling Poughkeepsie Rumble. The MJN Center has always had a rich history with wrestling going back to the 80s and 90s when the WWE would do televistion tapings at the venue. Check out Top Most Memorable Wrestling Matches in Poughkeepsie.

Throughout the years, so many great memories of checking out events at this popular area venue. It was always rock concerts, wrestling matches, record shows, home shows, train shows and reptile expos that would happen regularly in that historic building. Congrats to the MJN Center on this huge milestone!

