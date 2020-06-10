In-Person Early Voting Begins in Sullivan County This Weekend

The Sullivan County Board of Elections at the Government Center Lobby in Monticello will be the polling place for In-Person Primary Early Voting from Saturday, June 13 through Sunday, June 21.

To ensure safe distancing, voters should enter and exit the Government Center Lobby from the North Street side ONLY and wear masks. There is ADA-compliant parking on North Street. Bring an umbrella in case of rain or extreme heat.

The following are the dates for in-person voting:

Saturday, June 13, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.



Sunday, June 14, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Monday, June 15, 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m



Tuesday, June 16, 9:30 a.m.- 8 p.m.



Wednesday, June 17, 9:30 a.m.- 8 p.m.



Thursday, June 18, 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.



Friday, June 19, 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.



Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.



Sunday, June 21, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Alternatively, absentee ballots will be accepted via mail, postmarked by June 23. Applications for absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 16.

In-person voting at locations around the County will be available on Primary Day, June 23, from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Check the Sullivan County Board of Elections website for June 23, 2020, Polling Places

